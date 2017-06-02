Image

8:09 PM / Friday June 2, 2017

PA529
2 Jun 2017

Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson elected chair of Pulitzer Prize Board

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 2, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Columbia University announced today that Eugene Robinson, associate editor and columnist of The Washington Post, has been elected chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board. The chair serves a one-year appointment, while board members serve a maximum of nine years.

Robinson succeeds the trio of board chairs for 2016-17: Randell Beck, retired president and publisher of Argus Leader Media in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Joyce Dehli, a fellow at the Edmund J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University; and Keven Ann Willey, vice president and editorial page editor of The Dallas Morning News.

Robinson’s career at The Washington Post spans 37 years. He became a columnist in 2005 after holding a variety of jobs at the paper, including city hall reporter, city editor, South America correspondent, London bureau chief, foreign editor and assistant managing editor. For his columns about the 2008 presidential campaign and the election of Barack Obama, Robinson won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary. His column is syndicated to 262 newspapers.

A native of Orangeburg, S.C., he graduated from Orangeburg High School, where he was one of a handful of black students on a previously all-white campus. At the University of Michigan, he was the first black co-editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Michigan Daily. He began his career at the San Francisco Chronicle, where he participated in coverage of the Patty Hearst kidnapping. During the 1987-88 academic year, he was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

For nearly a decade, Robinson has appeared regularly as a political analyst and commentator on MSNBC. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, he was elected to the organization’s hall of fame. Robinson is the author of three books: Coal to Cream: A Black Man’s Journey Beyond Color to an Affirmation of Race; Last Dance in Havana; and Disintegration: The Splintering of Black America. He is married, has two sons and lives in Arlington, Va.

Image

Robinson joined the Pulitzer Prize Board in 2010.

Related Posts

NABJ congratulates 2016 Pulitzer Prize Winners NABJ Founder and Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Acel Moore will receive Lifetime Achievement Award Smokey Robinson honored with national pop music prize
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Shift your perspective

May 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I stood in the middle of the floor with my hands on my hips,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Nifty gadgets that can help seniors with hearing loss

May 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What types of products can you recommend to help people with hearing problems? My...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 28

May 25, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Sunday, May 28 has its challenges. We will all need patience to...

Color Of Money

Get cooking on your outdoor kitchen design

May 25, 2017

Family Features If your idea of enjoying the great outdoors is relaxing on your deck with a...

Entertainment

R&B singer Brandy rushed to hospital after falling unconscious on Delta flight

June 2, 2017

From Fox 5 LOS ANGELES – R&B singer Brandy Norwood fell into unconsciousness on a Delta flight...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff