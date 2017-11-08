Image

9:41 PM / Wednesday November 8, 2017

PA529
8 Nov 2017

Vi Lyles becomes first Black woman mayor of Charlotte

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 8, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A nearly 30-year veteran of local government was the definitive choice of voters on Tuesday and she will become the first African-American woman to run North Carolina’s largest city.

Vi Lyles, Charlotte’s mayor pro tem, sent out a Twitter post saying “We are victorious!” With most of the city’s 168 precincts reporting unofficial returns, Lyles had 58 percent of the vote, compared to 41 percent for City Councilman Kenny Smith.

Lyles continues a run of Democratic mayors elected to the post after Pat McCrory finished his final term in 2009.

“It’s an incredible honor to be elected Mayor of Charlotte in such a historical election,” Lyles said in a news release. “As I’ve often said throughout my campaign, I can walk through any part of Charlotte, and I expect to be a mayor for all.”

Her path to the mayor’s office included victory over incumbent Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic primary in October.

“It would mean that I’d have the confidence of the over 7,000 employees that work in our city,” Lyles said last Wednesday when asked after a debate with Smith about what a victory would mean.

“You know, city employees sometimes get … bad reputations. I think by them seeing someone like me that’s willing to step up and serve, that’s going to bring everybody up,” she said. “The other thing I think about is for the city, the mayor needs to be someone that’s optimistic and say we are going to do things, and that is going to make a difference because I think people, if you give them a goal, and you give them a way to get there, it’s going to be great.”

According to the biography on the city’s webpage, Lyles worked for the City of Charlotte for almost 30 years, starting off as an analyst in the city’s budget department before becoming budget director. She was assistant city manager for the city from 1996 to 2004.

Image

Lyles was elected to the city council in 2013, and was chosen by her peers in December 2015 as mayor pro tem.

 

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Related Posts

A Little Bit of ‘Her’-story– Charlotte E. Ray, the first African American woman attorney in the U.S Mitch Landrieu elected mayor of New Orleans Remembering Charlotte Forten: Writer, teacher, abolitionist
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Wendy Williams fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Wendy Williams (Photo: FashionStock.com / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Viewers around the world witnessed ...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: When will Medicaid pay for nursing home care?

November 4, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the eligibility requirements to get Medicaid coverage for nursing home care? Caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

November 4, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Spicy Sheet Pan Roasted Jambalaya Family Features At times, spending hours in the kitchen can...

Entertainment

Report: Actor Terry Crews files sexual harassment police report against Hollywood exec

November 8, 2017

📷 Terry Crews Facebook page Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has filed...

Health

A new kind of life insurance for those living with diabetes

November 4, 2017

BPT For people living with diabetes, the condition is a part of their everyday life and one...

Oasis

It’s getting better!

November 4, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com A nasty flu virus has been making its rounds among my family and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff