6:45 PM / Saturday March 25, 2017

PA529
24 Mar 2017

Viral sensation Auntie Fee dies at 59

March 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Auntie Fee

The Internet celeb’s son confirmed the news.

By Moriba Cummings

BET.com

Sad news.

Viral internet sensation Auntie Fee has passed away after spending three days on life support. The video cook’s March 14 heart attack led to her untimely death.

According to Hollywood Life, Auntie Fee, whose real name was Felicia O’Dell, was hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after collapsing at her south Los Angeles home, and did not show any signs of improvement since. After false speculation that she passed away days ago, Auntie Fee’s son took to Facebook to relay the news to her friends, family and admirers.

Auntie Fee became a beloved internet celebrity and viral sensation on YouTube back in July 2014 after her video titled “Sweet Treats for Kids” broke the internet, garnering almost five million views, and leading to her amassing more than half a million YouTube subscribers.

Some of her specialties included “dumb good mac and cheese” and “good a*s chicken.”

Fee, also known as Chef Sista Girl, also showed off her cooking skills on various TV shows and films including “The Steve Harvey Show”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Barbershop 3, and BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood”.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Auntie Fee’s family, friends and fans during this time.

