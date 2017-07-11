Image

Valerie Jarrett, top Obama adviser, working on book

NEW YORK (AP) — Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama’s closest and longest-serving aides during his presidency, has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jarrett is working on a book that will combine personal history and civic advice. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for 2019.

“I don’t want to just tell my story,” Jarrett, a senior adviser during both terms of the Obama administration, said in a statement. “I want to share the experiences, life lessons and values that have shaped who I am and my ideas for the future.”

According to Viking, Jarrett will describe her “circuitous journey” from childhood to the White House. Her book will be “a story of history, biography, politics and activism — and will provide ideas about leadership and being a good citizen in the 21st century.”

“From her work on ensuring equity for women and girls, protecting civil rights, reforming our criminal justice system and protecting working families, Jarrett will share lessons learned about making change and her optimistic vision for what the future holds,” Viking announced.

Financial terms for the book were not disclosed. Jarrett was represented by Creative Artists Agency, which also worked on deals for books by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Jarrett, 60, has been friends with the Obamas for more than 25 years, when Jarrett was serving as deputy chief of staff for Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley and hired Michelle Robinson, then engaged to Barack Obama. She later became CEO of the Chicago-based Habitat Co. and chair of the board for the Chicago Stock Exchange, among numerous other positions.

