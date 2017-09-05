Image

4:17 PM / Tuesday September 5, 2017

PA529
5 Sep 2017

US to phase out young immigrants program

September 5, 2017

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that “serves the national interest” and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

Image

DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

— By Jill Colvin.

