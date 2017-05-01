Update: Dallas suspect who opened fire on paramedic while treating victim found dead

11 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the Dallas shooting that left a paramedic critically injured (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Dallas’ mayor says two bodies have been found in a local home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference Monday that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.

Authorities say the paramedic was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim.

Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.

The mayor says the threat is over in the neighborhood.

___

4 p.m.

Authorities are searching a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect who they believe shot and critically injured a paramedic who was helping a shooting victim.

Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area east of downtown. Police say they believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.

A 33-year-old woman told The Associated Press that her mother lives in the neighborhood and saw SWAT teams arrive Monday, though she didn’t hear any gunfire

Brenda Salazar says she called her mother and headed to the area after hearing about the shooting on the radio.

She says her mother told her she didn’t hear any shooting but “saw the SWAT guys and police setting up and going into the neighborhood.”

While waiting in the shade of a gas station sign across the street from a police barricade, Salazar says her mother was OK and is watching the news, “but this stuff happens here all the time.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying his prayers were going out to all of those affected.

___

2:55 p.m.

Authorities are scouring a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect after a paramedic and a civilian were shot.

The city released a statement saying emergency responders were treating the civilian late Monday morning when another person approached, opened fired and critically injured the paramedic.

Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area and blocked off much of the neighborhood just east of downtown Dallas. Officials believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.

The city says the paramedic is in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center. Details about the civilian’s condition haven’t been released.

No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

___

1:50 p.m.

Dallas paramedic is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a shooting call, and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. Dallas police say a paramedic was hit and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the mostly residential area.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell says “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

___

1:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

The city released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor University Medical Center and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy just east of downtown. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood.

Police spokesman Warren Mitchell released a statement saying “the entire area is still active and very dangerous.” No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

___

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active.

The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city says a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor University Medical Center and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood east of downtown near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

Dallas police say a spokesperson was on their way to the scene. No other details were immediately released