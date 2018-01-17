University of Alabama Reportedly Expels Student For Saying She Hates ‘N*ggers’ In Viral Video

By Tonja Renee, Blavity

On MLK Day of all days, University of Alabama student Harley Barber posted a video to Instagram that featured her gleefully explaining that she can use the word “n*gger,” “as much as I want” because “I’m in the south now, b*tch,” AL.com reports. That video followed another earlier video in which Barber casually used the word.

Although both videos were eventually deleted, both were saved and shared on Twitter:

“White girls love to say “Nigger” on their finstas lmaoooooooooo that lil fake instagram ain’t gone keep you safe.”

“I love how I act like I love black people because I f*cking hate n*ggers, so that’s really interesting. I f*cking hate n*ggers, but I just saved the f*cking n*ggers by shutting that water off,” Barber can be heard saying in the first video.

A few of her critics promised to report Barber to her sorority, Alpha Phi. Barber didn’t think this was the best idea, explaining that being in the sorority was her dream.

“I’ve wanted to be an Alpha Phi since I was f*cking in high school and nobody f*cking understands how much I love Alpha Phi,” Barber said in the second clip. “And now someone wants to say I’m offensive because I said ‘n*gger?’ You know what? N*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day. N*gger, n*gger, n*gger. I’m in the south now, b*tch. So everyone can f*ck off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say ‘n*gger’ as much as I want. N*gger, n*gger, n*gger. And if anyone else wants to f*cking snake me on my f*cking Finsta for saying n*gger?”

In response to the video, Alpha Phi executive director Linda Kahangi released a statement that said, “Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community … Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

The University of Alabama released the following statement: “These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone.”

Barber herself told the New York Post that she has not only been expelled from her sorority, but also from her school. She also said that she has been getting threatening phone calls and messages.

She is currently heading back home to New Jersey, and says that she now regrets not listening to a friend who told her not to post the videos. “I’m an idiot,” she said. “There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.”

“I did something really, really bad,” Barber continued. “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”