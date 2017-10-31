Image

3:02 PM / Tuesday October 31, 2017

PA529
31 Oct 2017

Report: 200 people killed at North Korean nuclear test site

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 31, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

AOL.com

After North Korea’s most powerful ever nuclear test underground at Punggye-ri in the country’s northeast, Japan’s TV Asahi reports that up to 200 have been killed in a tunnel collapse.

 

North Korean sources told TV Asahi that initially, a tunnel collapsed on 100 workers, and an additional 100 went in to rescue them, only to die themselves under the unstable mountain.

 

In early September, North Korea detonated a nuclear device under a mountain that experts assess to have been a hydrogen bomb about ten times more powerful than the first atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the close of World War II.

Since then, satellite imagery has revealed that the mountain above the test site has since suffered a series of landslides, and seismic aftershocks, thought to have resulted from the blast.

The tunnels in and out of the test site had been damaged previously, and the workers may have been clearing or repairing the tunnels to resume nuclear testing.

Additionally, with the test site compromised, hazardous radioactive material left over from the blast may seep out, which could possibly cause an international incident.

Image

If the debris from the test reaches China, Beijing would see that as an attack on its country, Jenny Town, the assistant director of the US-Korea Institute and a managing editor at 38 North, told previously Business Insider.

Related Posts

South Korea simulates attack on North’s nuke site after test S. Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North North Korea vows harsh retaliation against new UN sanctions
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

3rd Annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival awards Edwina Findley for her contributions to film and television

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Edwina Findley  (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Michael Jackson is listed...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to search for forgotten 401(k) money

October 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, How do I find an old 401(k) that I think I contributed money to...

Food And Beverage

Warm up Fall meals with wine

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Slow Cooker Lamb Shank Stew   Family Features Fall is the perfect time to welcome...

Entertainment

New Jersey photo artist Bill Jones to be featured at New York Port Authority Bus Terminal

October 26, 2017

  ABOVE PHOTO:  An exhibit featuring the work of Keansburg, NJ resident and photo artist Bill Jones...

Health

Picking a health insurance plan? Prepare for the unexpected

October 26, 2017

BPT As many Americans know, fall is the season when we must select our health benefits for...

Oasis

God is putting the pieces together

October 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I warned him but he didn’t listen. When the children cried and begged to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff