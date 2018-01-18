Image

1:15 AM / Friday January 19, 2018

PA529
18 Jan 2018

Trump administration to bar Haitians from seasonal work visas

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 18, 2018 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Yahoo:

By Karma Allen

The Trump administration is moving to ban Haitian immigrants from applying for seasonal and farm work visas in the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday night, just days after the president reportedly used a vulgar slur to describe the country last week.

The department said it will remove Haiti, as well as Belize and Samoa, from its list of countries whose citizens can receive H-2A and H-2B visas, which are typically granted to seasonal workers in agriculture and other industries.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security has determined, however, with the concurrence of the Secretary of State, that the following countries should no longer be designated as eligible countries because they are not meeting the standards set out in the regulation: Belize, Haiti, and Samoa,” the department said in a regulatory filing.

In the filing, which was posted online, the DHS said Haitian nationals “have historically demonstrated high levels of fraud and abuse and a high rate of overstaying the terms” of their U.S. admissions.

Belize was removed from the list due to risks connected to human trafficking, while Samoa was removed for not accepting back citizens who’d been ordered to leave the U.S., according to the filing.

The announcement comes as the administration battles allegations the president asked lawmakers why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other “s—hole countries” coming into the United States, according to multiple sources either briefed on or familiar with the discussion.

Trump has repeatedly denied making the comment and he praised the people of Haiti in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

“I love the people. There’s a tremendous warmth,” Trump said. “And they’re very hard-working people.”

Image

ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Members of Haitian community react to Trump’s comments Trump declares ‘I am not a racist’ Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gayle King  (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Planning a royal wedding...

Oasis

Zion Baptist Church gives MLK Award to local heroes for Puerto Rican Rescue Mission

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Zion Baptist Church (2015 ©Google)   In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many Philadelphians stepped forward...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Commentary

There are always more victims than one in a police killing

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in New York City police...

Health

Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Shoppers at Medithrive browse cannabis variants on an electronic display during the store’s first day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 14

January 12, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Aquarius to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff