Suspect held in mosque attack in London

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

London’ police force have declined to explain why the person charged with attempted murder in the attack on pedestrians outside the Finsbury Park mosque was not immediately charged in connection with a man who died at the scene.

In a statement, the police say they were called to the Seven Sisters Road by reports of collision with pedestrians. The statement says: “One man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Harun Khan of the Muslim Council of Britain says eyewitness accounts and videos taken appear to show that a “white man in a van intentionally plowed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill.”

Police say the situation is fluid and declined to comment further.

London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque.

Police say incident has all the “hallmarks” of a terrorist” incident.

Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van.

One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured.