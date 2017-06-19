Image

3:57 AM / Tuesday June 20, 2017

PA529
19 Jun 2017

Suspect held in mosque attack in London

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 19, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a London crash in which a vehicle struck pedestrians (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

London’ police force have declined to explain why the person charged with attempted murder in the attack on pedestrians outside the Finsbury Park mosque was not immediately charged in connection with a man who died at the scene.

In a statement, the police say they were called to the Seven Sisters Road by reports of collision with pedestrians. The statement says: “One man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Image

Harun Khan of the Muslim Council of Britain says eyewitness accounts and videos taken appear to show that a “white man in a van intentionally plowed into a group of worshippers who were already tending to someone who had been taken ill.”

Police say the situation is fluid and declined to comment further.

London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque.

Police say incident has all the “hallmarks” of a terrorist” incident.

Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van.

One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured.

Related Posts

Vehicle plows into pedestrians on London Bridge Benghazi suspect in US custody for 2012 attack London terror attack leaves one dead near barracks
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Philly salutes boxing legend Michael Spinks at Warmdaddys

June 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Michael Spinks (1987)   By Florence Anthony Diana Ross’s oldest son Ross Naess, 29, married...

Seniors

Survey: Cataracts impact lifestyle; surgery brings emotional benefits

June 15, 2017

BPT You may know that cataracts can interfere with your ability to see clearly, but might be...

Beauty

Seek experienced, skilled technicians when pursuing stylish, modern look with scalp micropigmentation (part 2)

June 15, 2017

By Leah Fletcher Scalp tattoos — now branded as scalp micropigmentation — is a viable alternative for...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 18

June 15, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week the Sun enters Cancer where it will stay for the...

Color Of Money

Brown: Deadline extended for Pa. Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

June 15, 2017

State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, (D-190 Dist.), announced that the deadline for the 2016 Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent...

Entertainment

“Rough Night”–BFFs reunite for raunchy bachelorette party reminiscent of “The Hangover”

June 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  From left: Alice (Jillian Bell), Pippa (Kate McKinnon), Jess (Scarlett Johansson), Blair (Zoë Kravitz), and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff