Image

5:24 PM / Friday September 1, 2017

PA529
1 Sep 2017

Suspect arrested in beating of Black Charlottesville man; second suspect sought

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 1, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a White nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Va.  (Zach D. Roberts via AP)

Image

Deandre Harris suffered head gashes, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth

By Rosemary Rossi

The wrap

The news site “The Wrap” reported Ohio police have arrested a man accused in the beating of Deandre Harris, a Black man attacked in a parking lot on Aug. 12 during the White supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Daniel Borden, 18, was arrested Friday and charged with the malicious wounding of Harris, 20. Borden is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in Ohio, according to WCPO Cincinnati. An extradition date to Virginia has yet to be set.

Police are also looking for a second man identified as 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos, who is wanted for malicious wounding in the same attack.

A member of a Southern Nationalist group says Harris and his friends instigated the attack.

Harris, an instructional assistant at Charlottesville City Schools, did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. A GoFundMe page set up to help him with his medical bills quickly raised more than $125,000.

He suffered a broken wrist and a chipped tooth, and had eight staples in his scalp to close a head wound.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Related Posts

Man arrested at Atlanta airport in stabbing spree Pa. jury begins hearing about black man’s beating 3 dead, 3 arrested in violence against counter-protesters in Charlottesville
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Percy “Master P” Miller is rumored to be dating Tameka “Tiny” Harris

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Percy “Master P” Miller  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Music and television...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Exercises that help ease arthritis pain and stiffness

September 1, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What exercises are best suited for seniors with arthritis? I have osteoarthritis in my...

Food And Beverage

Simply Savory Meals

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Baked Fish Family Features Farm-fresh is what many families desire. Straight from the farm to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 3

September 1, 2017

All Signs: Good news! Millions of students will get a celestial blessing this week as they return...

Health

The Save Your Soles Campaign

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: shutterstock Abington podiatrist promotes preventative diabetes maintenance to stem the tide of amputations in the...

Oasis

God’s about to surprise you!

September 1, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs WWW.DIANNAHOBBS.COM “Get ready for a Holy Ghost surprise,” said my 82-year-old father on the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff