Image

2:15 AM / Tuesday December 5, 2017

PA529
4 Dec 2017

Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 4, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

The justices, with two dissenting votes, said Monday that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts. The action suggests the high court could uphold the latest version of the ban that Trump announced in September.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have left the lower court orders in place.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.

Both courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the Supreme Court noted it expects those courts to reach decisions “with appropriate dispatch.”

Image

Quick resolution by appellate courts would allow the Supreme Court to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June.

-WASHINGTON (AP)

Related Posts

Another US appeals court keeps Trump’s travel ban blocked Trump travel ban partly reinstated; fall court arguments set Court partly reinstates Trump travel ban, fall arguments set
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, their official titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Meghan Markle (Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com)   By Florence Anthony Now being referred to as “Our Black...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Recognizing and treating depression in retirement

November 30, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Since retiring a few years ago, my husband has become increasingly irritable and apathetic....

Food And Beverage

A festive meal to remember

December 1, 2017

Family Features Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you’ve...

Commentary

Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...

Health

Infertility guidance begins with healthcare providers

November 30, 2017

NewsUSA Infertility can be a difficult topic to understand for couples trying to conceive a child. Many...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 3

November 30, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff