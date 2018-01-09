Steve Bannon out as executive chairman at Breitbart News after Trump rebuke

CBS

Embattled former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as the chairman of Breitbart News, the website announced Tuesday.

According to a statement published on the site, Bannon and the company “will work together on a smooth and orderly transition.”

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said.

His ouster comes after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments he made in a new book from Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” In the book, Bannon reportedly called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 “treasonous.” Mr. Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had “lost his mind” and marginalizing Bannon’s role in his successful campaign.

Bannon later said he regretted his remarks, and still supports Mr. Trump, but that hasn’t been enough to win back the commander-in-chief’s favor.

