Sources: Trump to name former model Hope Hicks as interim Whitehouse Communications Director

NBC

According to NBC, “Hope Hicks will be named interim communications director until a permanent person is named to the role, two administration officials tell NBC News.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was removed from the post after 11 days.

Hicks has been by President Donald Trump’s side since the day Trump launched his campaign. She is considered a true loyalist, one of the qualities that matters most to the president.”

28-year-old Hicks was a successful teen model before becoming a PR professional.