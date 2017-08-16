Image

11:04 AM / Thursday August 17, 2017

PA529
16 Aug 2017

Sources: Trump to name former model Hope Hicks as interim Whitehouse Communications Director

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 16, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

NBC

According to NBC, “Hope Hicks will be named interim communications director until a permanent person is named to the role, two administration officials tell NBC News.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was removed from the post after 11 days.

Hicks has been by President Donald Trump’s side since the day Trump launched his campaign. She is considered a true loyalist, one of the qualities that matters most to the president.”

Image

28-year-old Hicks was a successful teen model before becoming a PR professional.

Related Posts

PHA Director Greene to take leave PHA chooses interim executive director from NYC Philadelphia Housing Authority Interim Executive director made permanent
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

“Harlem Week” in the Big Apple will roll out the red-carpet tribute to legendary Dionne Warwick

August 12, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Dionne Warwic  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony “Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D,” long...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Low-cost wireless plans for seniors who use smartphones

August 11, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’m interested in downsizing my smartphone wireless plan, and am looking for the best...

Commentary

Here’s the real reason Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL

August 11, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Colin Kaepernick  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)   The NFL has the power to enforce their...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 13

August 11, 2017

All Signs: Shakespeare described eclipses as times of treason, mutiny and brothers divided. No wonder everyone is...

Health

Why everyone should plan for long-term care

August 11, 2017

Family Features Research suggests that most Americans turning age 65 will need some form of assistance with...

Oasis

Stay connected through the trial

August 11, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Every time I’ve been in the hospital, my body wracked with pain, doctors...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff