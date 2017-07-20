Image

12:20 AM / Friday July 21, 2017

PA529
20 Jul 2017

African teens missing from robotics competition in DC seen crossing Canadian border

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 20, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

(AP) Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Aquita Brown says they have received reports that two of the Burundi teenagers gone missing after an international robotics competition in Washington have been seen crossing the border into Canada.

She says the whereabouts of their team members is unknown, and that the search for all the teens remains ongoing, but she stresses that police have no indication of foul play in their disappearance.

Brown says the teens in Canada have been identified as 16-year-old Don Ingabire and 17-year-old Audrey Mwamikazi.

Image

Police tweeted missing person fliers Wednesday asking for help finding the teens last seen in the area of the FIRST Global Challenge around the time of Tuesday’s final matches. The missing team members include two 17-year-old girls and four males ranging in age from 16 to 18.

The competition, designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science, attracted teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations.

Related Posts

Police: 2 teens kill WWII vet in Cedarbrook Braided styles still a popular summer hair trends with African American teens Back-to-school hair trends for African American teens lean toward an array of popular braiding styles
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Commentary

Rep. Jordan Harris sounds off on noose found near Rittenhouse

July 14, 2017

By State Rep. Jordan Harris Recently in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff