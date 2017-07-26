Image

12:49 PM / Thursday July 27, 2017

PA529
26 Jul 2017

Senate rejects proposal for ‘Obamacare’ repeal

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 26, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.

Seven Republicans joined all Democrats Wednesday in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback the GOP has suffered this week in trying to roll back Obama’s 2010 statute.

Conservatives have embraced the effort to repeal the law without an immediate replacement. GOP moderates have worried it would anger voters nervous that Congress would fail to enact a replacement.

Image

Late Tuesday, nine Republicans joined Democrats in blocking a proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to dismantle Obama’s law. It would have replaced it with eased coverage requirements for insurers, less generous federal health care subsidies and other changes.

Related Posts

18 million more uninsured if Obamacare is repealed, not replaced GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences Senate GOP to Obama: Don’t bother nominating to Court
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, posed with their gorgeous mom for photos

July 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Jay-Z and Beyonce (Photo: JStone / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old...

Seniors

Before Retiring, Try Spending Like a Retired Person

July 21, 2017

A financial adviser’s suggestions on finding cutbacks before you need to   By Trey Smith In planning...

Commentary

What Happens When Police Slay a White Woman?

July 21, 2017

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson The slaying of  Justine Damond, a white woman from Australia, by a Minneapolis...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 23

July 21, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This year Mercury goes retrograde four times; and the third time is...

Health

Beat the heat: Tips to stay healthy and hydrated

July 21, 2017

BPT Americans love summertime and with good reason. It is the best time for outdoor fun and...

Oasis

Six things we need to stop saying to bereaved parents

July 21, 2017

Joan Markwell knows the gut-wrenching, hollow feeling left behind when a child is taken too early. It’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff