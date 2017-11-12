Image

8:28 PM / Sunday November 12, 2017

12 Nov 2017

Report: Sgt. LaDavid Johnson was found bound and tied, may have been executed

U.S Army Sgt. La David Johnson was found with his arms tied behind his back and a major wound in the back of his head, indicating he may have been captured and executed in Niger last month, The Washington Post reported, citing local villagers.

The Pentagon has released almost no details of Johnson’s death. He was one of four U.S. soldiers and five Niger servicemen killed last month. Johnson’s body wasn’t found for two days after he went missing. It was located a mile from the location of the Oct. 4 attack on a U.S. Army Special Forces team and Niger troops by some 50 militants believed to be affiliated with the so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in the village of Tongo Tongo.

