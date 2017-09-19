Image

11:31 PM / Tuesday September 19, 2017

PA529
19 Sep 2017

White Louisiana man charged with first degree murder of 2 Black persons

September 19, 2017

Baton Rouge, LA (AP)- A law enforcement official says a copy of an Adolf Hitler speech was found at the home of white man accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said at an earlier news conference that Kenneth James Gleason would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths last week of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work.

Image

Authorities say the men were unarmed when they were attacked. Authorities say Gleason also shot at the house of a black family in his neighborhood before the killings. No one was hurt in that shooting.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun