Image

6:57 PM / Thursday October 5, 2017

PA529
5 Oct 2017

Pro-Life GOP Rep. Tim Murphy to retire after reports of affair, encouraged mistress to have abortion

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 5, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By Mark Levy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican congressman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that he would not run for a ninth term, amid tawdry revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion when he thought she was pregnant.

Murphy said in a brief statement through his office that he will “take personal time to seek help as my family and I continue to work through our personal difficulties.”

Murphy’s decision came a day after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published text messages between Murphy and Shannon Edwards.

A Jan. 25 text message from Edwards told the congressman he had “zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” according to the newspaper.

A text message from Murphy’s number in response said his staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages: “I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more.”

Edwards, it turned out, wasn’t pregnant. Murphy recently acknowledged his affair with Edwards, which became public as a result of her divorce proceedings.

Image

The revelation came as the House on Tuesday approved Republican legislation that would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks of fetal development. Murphy, a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, is among the bill’s co-sponsors and voted for it.

The Post-Gazette also published a six-page memo apparently written by Murphy’s congressional chief of staff and dated June 8, in which she accused Murphy of subjecting his staff members to “threats, hostility, anger and harassment.”

Neither Murphy nor his office has commented on the newspaper report.

Murphy is serving his eighth term representing a district in southwestern Pennsylvania, including parts of suburban Pittsburgh. The district is a safe Republican seat, with Republican Donald Trump beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by a margin of three-to-two in last November’s presidential election.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

 

©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.

Related Posts

Convicted Pa. abortion doctor gets life in prison Comedian/actor Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after battle with leukemia Black pro-lifers outraged
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Applebees offering $1 Margaritas for month of October

October 5, 2017

Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the Dollarita™, as part...

Entertainment

Labelle, Jill Scott and other notables inducted into Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame

October 4, 2017

NBC10–The Philadelphia Music Alliance inducted nine new members to their Walk of Fame Wednesday afternoon. A group...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff