Image

7:14 PM / Thursday June 1, 2017

PA529
1 Jun 2017

President withdraws US from Paris climate change agreement

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 1, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies abroad. He said the U.S. would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord,” Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement. Suggesting renegotiating re-entry was not a major priority, he said, “If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine.”By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge. But he was also breaking from many of America’s staunches allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision.

Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 — about 1.6 billion tons.

But Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. “to the exclusive benefit of other countries,” leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year — enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

The U.S. is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.

White House talking points obtained by The Associated Press said the Paris accord was “a BAD deal for Americans” and that the president’s action would keep “his campaign promise to put American workers first.”

Image

“The Accord,” the document went on to say, “was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation.”

“The U.S. is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers,” it read.

The White House had signaled earlier in the week that withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.

White House aides were divided on the topic and had been deliberating on “caveats in the language” as late as Wednesday, one official said.

___

Associated Press writers Ken Thomas, Erica Werner, Vivian Salama, Michael Biesecker and Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Revealing the impact of climate change on African Americans Hunt terrorists in Paris massacre, don’t witch-hunt Muslims GOP candidate Carson: A Muslim shouldn’t be elected president
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Shift your perspective

May 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I stood in the middle of the floor with my hands on my hips,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Nifty gadgets that can help seniors with hearing loss

May 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What types of products can you recommend to help people with hearing problems? My...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 28

May 25, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Sunday, May 28 has its challenges. We will all need patience to...

Color Of Money

Get cooking on your outdoor kitchen design

May 25, 2017

Family Features If your idea of enjoying the great outdoors is relaxing on your deck with a...

Entertainment

Movie Review: “Everything, Everything”–Prince Charming courts sickly next-door neighbor in bittersweet coming-of-age tale

May 25, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Amandla Stenberg and co-star Nick Robinson. By Kam Williams It’s Maddy Whittier’s (Amandla Stenburg) 18th...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff