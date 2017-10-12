President signs new executive order to undermine Obamacare

CNBC–President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a new executive order aimed at expanding health-coverage options and reducing costs for millions of Americans — an order that Obamacare defenders fear will damage gains made under that health-care law.

The executive order eyes loosening rules surrounding the offering of health plans by small businesses, as well as rules about enrollment in short-term health insurance plans. Those short-term plans are less expensive and less comprehensive than Obamacare health plans.

Trump, who has been stung in recent months with his inability to get Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with a new law, said the order is “taking the first steps to providing millions of Americans with Obamacare relief.”

“With these actions, we are moving toward lower costs and more options in the health-care market, and taking crucial steps toward saving the American people from the nightmare of Obamacare,” Trump said during the signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room in the White House.

“This is something that millions and millions of people will be signing up for, and they’re going to be very happy. This will be great health care,” the president predicted.