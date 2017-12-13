Omarosa to resign from Whitehouse

6abc

WASHINGTON –Omarosa Manigault, a high-profile member of President Donald Trump’s team, is resigning, according to the White House.

She will stay on until Jan. 20.

This marks the departure of one of the most prominent supporters and members of the president’s team, a rare minority on the president’s senior staff and most often the only person of color in the room.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” a White House official said in a statement.

Manigault, a former “Apprentice” contestant, followed Trump to the White House from the campaign where she took on the role of public liaison. She had previously served in the office of Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton’s administration.

She also had a very public feud with April Ryan, a White House reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, in which Manigault reportedly said she had a recording of an altercation between the two.

Manigault, 43, sparked controversy earlier this year, according to Politico, when she brought her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an “extended wedding photo shoot.”

She was banned from posting any of the photos online.