Image

9:57 PM / Wednesday December 13, 2017

PA529
13 Dec 2017

Omarosa to resign from Whitehouse

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 13, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

6abc

WASHINGTON –Omarosa Manigault, a high-profile member of President Donald Trump’s team, is resigning, according to the White House.

She will stay on until Jan. 20.

This marks the departure of one of the most prominent supporters and members of the president’s team, a rare minority on the president’s senior staff and most often the only person of color in the room.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” a White House official said in a statement.

Manigault, a former “Apprentice” contestant, followed Trump to the White House from the campaign where she took on the role of public liaison. She had previously served in the office of Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton’s administration.

She also had a very public feud with April Ryan, a White House reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, in which Manigault reportedly said she had a recording of an altercation between the two.

Image

Manigault, 43, sparked controversy earlier this year, according to Politico, when she brought her 39-person bridal party to the White House for an “extended wedding photo shoot.”

She was banned from posting any of the photos online.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Omarosa shocks, angers some NNPA publishers as she abruptly leaves ‘Black Press Week’ Breakfast Steve Bannon resigns from Whitehouse NOW calls on NY Gov. Paterson to resign
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Flavor Flav is launching a Kickstarter campaign to finance his forthcoming Las Vegas-based variety show and soundtrack

December 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Flavor Flav  (Photo: Marko Ristic Serbia / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony When Meghan Markle...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Financial help for grandparents raising grandchildren

December 7, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any financial assistance programs that can help grandparents who are raising their...

Entertainment

Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more to be inducted into 2018 Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame

December 13, 2017

NEW YORK — Iconic singer Nina Simone and New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi lead the 2018 class...

Commentary

Why I reached out to Russell Simmons

December 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Simmons  (Photo: Shutterstock)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson One week before screenwriter Jenny Lumet...

Health

Congress may improve access to integrated care for dialysis patients

December 8, 2017

BPT More than 700,000 people in the U.S. suffer from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), also known as...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 10

December 7, 2017

All Signs: Saturn takes 30 years to go through all 12 signs. It is finally moving into...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff