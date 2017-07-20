Image

12:20 AM / Friday July 21, 2017

PA529
20 Jul 2017

OJ Simpson granted parole, will be released October 2017

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 20, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Breaking

AP–O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

Image

A Nevada parole board decided Thursday that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Four parole commissioners in Carson City questioned Simpson by videoconference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada. He has been held there since he was convicted in 2008.

The conviction came 13 years to the day after he was acquitted of murder in 1995 in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

Related Posts

Malcolm X assassin Hagan freed on parole in NYC Former KKK member convicted in deadly bombing up for parole Court: No more life without parole for juveniles
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Commentary

Rep. Jordan Harris sounds off on noose found near Rittenhouse

July 14, 2017

By State Rep. Jordan Harris Recently in Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff