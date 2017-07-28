Image

12:59 PM / Friday July 28, 2017

PA529
28 Jul 2017

Obamacare remains law: republican health care amendment defeated in Senate vote

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 28, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama’s health law, dealing a serious blow to President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill.

Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to reject the amendment, which would have repealed mandates that most individuals get health insurance and that large companies provide it to their employees. It would have delayed a tax on medical devices.

The vote was 49-51.

Image

The amendment was a last resort for Senate Republicans to pass something — anything — to trigger negotiations with the House. Some Republicans were concerned that the House would simply pass the pared-down bill and send it to Trump. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted with Democrats to defeat the measure.

Related Posts

Senate rejects proposal for ‘Obamacare’ repeal House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill While Obamacare becomes the law of the land, Republican opposition remains strong
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, posed with their gorgeous mom for photos

July 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Jay-Z and Beyonce (Photo: JStone / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Beyonce and Jay-Z’s one-month old...

Seniors

Before Retiring, Try Spending Like a Retired Person

July 21, 2017

A financial adviser’s suggestions on finding cutbacks before you need to   By Trey Smith In planning...

Commentary

What Happens When Police Slay a White Woman?

July 21, 2017

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson The slaying of  Justine Damond, a white woman from Australia, by a Minneapolis...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 23

July 21, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This year Mercury goes retrograde four times; and the third time is...

Health

Beat the heat: Tips to stay healthy and hydrated

July 21, 2017

BPT Americans love summertime and with good reason. It is the best time for outdoor fun and...

Oasis

Six things we need to stop saying to bereaved parents

July 21, 2017

Joan Markwell knows the gut-wrenching, hollow feeling left behind when a child is taken too early. It’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff