NBC Terminates ‘Today’ Show Host Matt Lauer For Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

NEW YORK (AP/WWJ) — NBC has terminated ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

The network said Wednesday that Lauer was fired after a colleague made a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

