Memorial services announced for veteran journalist Gwen Ifill

WASHINGTON- November 16, 2016- Trailblazing journalist Gwen Ifill will be remembered at a pair of events this weekend at Metropolitan A.M.E. Church, 1518 M St. NW, Washington, DC 20005.
Ifill, a Metropolitan member since 1989, passed away Monday at 61. She was the co-anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour and moderator of WashingtonWeek with Gwen Ifill, the longest-running primetime news and public affairs program on television. A lifelong AME, she is the sister of Presiding Elder Rev. Earle Ifill, president of the Connectional Presiding Elder’s Council, and Presiding Elder of the Atlanta East District-Atlanta North Georgia Conference of the AME Church’s Sixth Episcopal District.
Community Tributes: Friday, November 18, 2016 6 PM – 10 PM
Family, friends and colleagues will gather at Metropolitan AME Church for community tributes to Ifill. The Rev. Dr. Ronald E. Braxton, Presiding Elder of the Potomac District, Washington Conference and a former pastor of Metropolitan, will preside over the tributes.
Service of Celebration: Saturday, November 19, 2016 11 AM
The Rt. Rev. William P. DeVeaux, retired AME Church Bishop and a former pastor of Metropolitan, will preside.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to establish a Memorial Scholarship fund at Metropolitan AME Church. Checks should be made payable to: Metropolitan AME Church, memo line: “In memory of Gwen Ifill.” Mail to: Metropolitan A.M.E. Church 1518 M Street, NW Washington, DC 20005 or Rev. Earle Ifill, P. O. Box 92485 Atlanta, GA 30314 Cards and messages of condolence may be sent to the address above.
