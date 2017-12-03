Image

9:20 PM / Sunday December 3, 2017

PA529
3 Dec 2017

Lowell Hawthorne, the founder and CEO of the Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill commits suicide at 57

December 3, 2017

📷 Youtube screen grab

The Root

Lowell Hawthorne, the founder and CEO of the Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, most famous for its Jamaican beef patties, has died of an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement. He was 57 years old.

Hawthorne reportedly shot himself inside of his Bronx, N.Y., factory about 5:30 pm on Saturday.

Many familiar with Golden Krust also became acquainted with Hawthorne himself thanks to a 2016 Undercover Boss episode in which he starred.

The New York Post reports that Lowell emigrated to the United States from Jamaica and opened the first Golden Krust store in the Bronx in 1989. Hawthorne, his wife Lorna, four of his siblings and their spouses, reportedly pooled their money to get the store off the ground.

At the time of his death, Golden Krust operated or franchised 120 locations in nine states.

Many of his employees reacted with sadness and shock of his passing.

“The Jamaican people, they feel it. All of us are Jamaican. We lost a Jamaican, we feel it,” said three-year-employee John Harrison to the New York Post

Hanaku Oxori, who had worked at the plant for 17 years, said the suicide was “a surprise.”

Image

“We saw him every day. He talks to everyone. He was always in a good mood,’’ he added.

The founder of the fast food empire was chairman of the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies (UWI), according to the Jamaica Gleaner. In 2000, he won the Entrepreneur of the Year award from the accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Hawthorne also wrote a book, The Baker’s Son: My Life in Business, published in 2012.

Hawthorne is survived by his wife Lorna and his four children who all worked for the company: Daren, a lawyer who’s corporate counsel; Omar, director of franchising; Monique who runs the company’s foundation and Haywood, vice president of manufacturing.

