London Breed becomes acting San Francisco mayor upon Ed Lee’s death

London Breed, a native San Franciscan who was raised by her grandmother in the city’s housing projects, became acting mayor of San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

She ascended to the post after the shocking death of Mayor Ed Lee, who died of an apparent heart attack early Tuesday morning. The Board of Supervisors may now vote to make Breed the temporary mayor or choose another candidate. If a majority of the remaining 10 supervisors cannot agree on a candidate, Breed would remain in the office until the June 2018 election.

It seems unlikely that her colleagues would not agree to put her in the post of temporary mayor. Breed was elected as supervisor in 2012 and became board president in 2015 after David Chiu was elected to the state Assembly.

She would be the first black woman to hold the post.

Breed, who had widely been speculated as a candidate for mayor when Lee’s second term expired in two years, ran in a tighter-than-expected re-election bid last year after being challenged by Dean Preston, a more liberal opponent.

The race signaled the changing demographics and frustration among longtime residents in her diverse district, which includes the Haight-Ashbury, Hayes Valley, the Fillmore and Western Addition neighborhoods. She won with 52 percent of the vote. That election also flipped the majority on the Board of Supervisors from the progressive faction to the more-moderate side.

The blunt-speaking Breed got into trouble early in her political career for speaking too freely on digital platforms. During her 2012 race, an expletive-laden post cost her the endorsement of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“Once it got printed and took on a life of its own, I was like, whoa,” Breed told The Chronicle at the time. “It was not meant to be public record. I got upset. At the end of the day, I should have been better than that. I’m willing to admit it.”

Since then, Breed has largely tempered her public rants, although she is still a blunt-speaking personality whose frank ways have ruffled both colleagues and opponents.

Feinstein and Breed now have something else in common: Feinstein became mayor pro-tem in December 1978 following the assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Lee himself was named acting mayor by the Board of Supervisors until he was elected by voters in November 2011. He was named to the position upon the recommendation of then-Mayor Gavin Newsom, who left office after being elected California’s lieutenant governor.

Breed’s political priorities have generally focused on her district, but public housing remains a personal priority.

She got her start in politics working as an intern for the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services under former Mayor Willie Brown, now a Chronicle columnist. She worked for Brown’s campaign and was later hired at the Treasure Island Development Authority.