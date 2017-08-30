Complete List of Houston Shelters: Toyota, NRG Center and more offering shelter to those impacted by Harvey floods

HOUSTON – As Tropical Storm Harvey moves out of the Houston area, shelters are still welcoming those being forced out of their homes due to flooding.

Judge Ed Emmett said efforts will be focused on evacuating and rescuing people before dark while there is still daylight. Busses will be available to help move groups to those shelters. If you have a group that needs to be taken to a shelter, you’re asked to call: 713-426-9404.

Please Note: It is important that you call the shelters before arriving to see if they are at capacity before arriving.

Here are the locations in the Houston area to seek shelter:

HOUSTON

NRG Center at Loop 610 & Kirby will open at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Holds 10,000 people.

Lakewood Church: 3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

George R. Brown Convention Center downtown

Toyota Center downtown

Alief Taylor High School: 7555 Howell Sugar Land Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Trini Mendenhall Community Center: 1414 Wirt Road Houston, TX 77055

Christ The Incarnate Word Catholic Church: 8503 S Kirkwood Houston TX 77099

Calvary Community Church: 7550 Cherry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77095

Primrose School of Kelliwood: 2402 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 – It is a shelter for families and also a staging place for first responders in the area (Click here for more)

The MET Church: 13000 Jones Road, Houston TX 77070

Lien Hoa Temple: 6709 Sugarland Howell Rd, Houston, TX 77083

Lifepath Church: 17703 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Houston Skyline Junior Volleyball Facility: 10510 Westview Drive Houston TX 77043

Red Cross Shelter at M.O. Campbell Ed Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Rd, Houston, TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Al-Mustafa: 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Al-Sabireen: 610 Brand Lane, Stafford TX

Islamic Center/Masjid Abu-Bakr: 8830 Old Galveston Rd, Houston TX

Iglesia Bautista del Redentor: 4218 Lang Road Houston Tx 77092

George R. Brown Convention Center: 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX (Click here for more.)

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Sagemont Park Community Center at 11507 Hughes Road

Vietnamese Martys Church: 10610 Kingspoint Road, Houston, TX

St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Community 10135 West Rd, Houston, TX 77064

St. Christopher Catholic Church: 8150 Park Pl Blvd, Houston, TX 77017

St. Thomas Presbyterian Church: 14100 Memorial Drive, near Memorial and Kirkwood

Beyond Walls Outreach Center: 11214 Plainsfields Street, Houston, TX

North Shore High School: 13501 Hollypark Drive

M.O. Campbell Center: 1865 Aldine Bender Road

Pasadena High School

Golden Acres Baptist Church: 2812 Pansy St, Pasadena, TX

Dobie High School: 10220 Blackhawk Boulevard

The Community of Faith Church: 1024 Pinemont Drive

Lindale Assembly of God: 503 Reid Street

3534 Dixie Street — families only

HARRIS COUNTY

MO Campbell Center Shelter: 1865 Aldine Bender in District 2

Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Rd., Katy, TX 77449

Richard E. Berry Educational Support Center: 8877 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Klein ISD Multi-Purpose Center: 7500 FM 2920, Spring, TX 77379

Lone Star College–CyFair: 9191 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Humble Civic Center: 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

Community of Faith 16124 Becker Road, Hockley

Good Sheperd GMC 20155 Cypresswood Drive, Cypress, (281) 377-8313

FORT BEND COUNTY

Marshall High School emergency shelter: 1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX 77489 (at capacity and closed to new guests)

Red Cross shelter at B.F. Terry High School: 5500 Avenue N., Rosenberg

Kempner High School 14777 Voss Rd, Sugar Land, TX (Opens 11 a.m. Tuesday)

Christ United Methodist Church: 3300 Austin Pkwy., Sugarland, TX

Creekside Christian Fellowship: 16628 TX-36, Needville, TX

George Junior High School: 4601 Airport Avenue, Rosenberg, TX

Morton Ranch High School: 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX

Sugarland First United Methodist Church: 431 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, TX

The Tennis and Rec Center: 2701 Cypress Point Dr, Missouri City, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Bull Salas Park: 21679 McCleskey Road, New Caney, TX 77357

College Park High: 3701 College Park Drive, The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star Convention Center: 9055 Airport Rd., Conroe, TX 77303

St. Simon and Jude: 26777 Glen Loch Road, Spring, TX 77381

Underover Fellowship: 600 South Frasier Street, Conroe, TX 77301

KATY

Katy ISD opened Morton Ranch HS and Cinco Ranch HS as shelters.

FRIENDSWOOD

The City Activities Building: 416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood, TX

BASTROP COUNTY

First United Methodist Church Shelter: 1201 Main St., Bastrop City, TX

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Angleton ISD: 1900 N. Downing, Angleton, TX

Red Cross Shelter at Living Stone Church: 1401 Victory Lane, Alvin, TX

City of Arcola Community Center: 13222 Highway 6, Rosharon, TX

Living Stones Church: 1407 Victory Lane Alvin, TX, 281-331-9517

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

Coldspring I.S.D Jones Campus: 125 FM 1514, Coldspring, Tx 77331

Shepherd Community Center: 1025 FM 150 East, Sherpherd, Tx 7737

AUSTIN

LB Johnson High School: 7309 Lazy Creek Dr, Austin, TX 78724, 956-473-5100

Tony Burger Activity Center: 3200 Jones Rd, Austin, TX 78745, 512-414-1050

PORT ARTHUR

Carl Parker Center: 1800 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640 (409) 984-6297

WHARTON

Holy Family Catholic Church: 2011 Briar Ln, Wharton TX 77488, (979) 532-3593

Lamar State College: 1500 Proctor St, Port Arthur, TX 77640, (409) 983-4921

UPDATE, Aug. 29:

– There are now at least 10,000 evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Officials are moving some of those people to the Toyota Center. The Red Cross is also coordinating volunteers.

At the GRB, volunteers say they are in need of bedding, towels, wheelchairs, walkers, and toiletries. The only clothing needed is plus size clothing.

– An unofficial community outreach form has been set up to connect smaller shelter and support efforts to volunteers and those willing to donate time or supplies.

Anyone who represents a shelter, business or location that needs support, a volunteer and supplies request form has been created to mobilize local efforts to go directly to facilities in need.

The link to the form can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMR75BaFs1Bc8yUMSjYmVdL3aFYezD5c0cEypucVCBy6whGA/viewform

The following is contact information for the database spreadsheet:

Kristofer Shelton

(713) 906-7226

em4kcs@gmail.com