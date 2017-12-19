Image

9:13 PM / Tuesday December 19, 2017

PA529
19 Dec 2017

At least 11 dead after tourist bus crash in Mexico

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 19, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

At least 11 people died on Tuesday after a tour bus in eastern Mexico crashed and flipped on a highway, officials said.

According to CBS News, at least seven American passengers are among the two dozen injured — but authorities have yet to release the nationalities of those dead.

Image

“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy said on the crash. “We are in contact with local authorities and are working with them to determine if there were U.S. citizens on board. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

According to New Yor Daily News, Royal Caribbean Cruises has confirmed that 27 passengers traveling with two of their ships were involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly en route to the Chacchoben ruins.

Related Posts

Dreams dashed in fatal college tour bus crash Bus Carrying Philly-Area School Students Involved In Crash In Maryland That Injured Over Two Dozen People School bus driver charged in deadly Chattanooga crash
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Letoya Luckett married Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

December 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Letoya Luckett  (By FashionStock.com/shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to Essence.com, former Destiny’s Child member turned actress Letoya...

Oasis

Thank God in advance for your turnaround

December 15, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I was trying to type on a broken computer. I had to rig the...

Food And Beverage

Perfect Wine Pairings for Holiday Parties

December 15, 2017

Photo courtesy of Getty Images Family Features With the holidays quickly approaching, it is time to begin...

Commentary

The American plutocracy gets its immoral tax bill

December 15, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Milt Priggee, www.miltpriggee.com)   By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com “I tremble for my country when I...

Health

New baby? New tech can make a big difference Innovative gadgets that can make parenting easier

December 14, 2017

Family Features Welcoming a new baby to the family brings with it excitement, challenges and a lot...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 17

December 14, 2017

All Signs: In addition to my weekly; I also write a daily horoscope, which has a Moon...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff