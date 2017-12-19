At least 11 dead after tourist bus crash in Mexico

At least 11 people died on Tuesday after a tour bus in eastern Mexico crashed and flipped on a highway, officials said.

According to CBS News, at least seven American passengers are among the two dozen injured — but authorities have yet to release the nationalities of those dead.

“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy said on the crash. “We are in contact with local authorities and are working with them to determine if there were U.S. citizens on board. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

According to New Yor Daily News, Royal Caribbean Cruises has confirmed that 27 passengers traveling with two of their ships were involved in the crash. The bus was reportedly en route to the Chacchoben ruins.