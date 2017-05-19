Image

9:16 AM / Friday May 19, 2017

PA529
19 May 2017

Lawsuit: Shoe company discriminated against Serena Williams

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 19, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By Julia Marsh, New York Post

Managers for the luxury shoe company Gianvito Rossi called tennis star Serena Williams “disgusting” and refused to give her the same discounts as white celebrities, a former employee claims in a stunning new racial discrimination lawsuit.

Whitney Wilburn, who is black, says she was recruited to work for Gianvito Rossi in 2015 from “another Madison Avenue fashion house” where she’d been for five years.

But once she was hired to run the Manhattan boutique, her boss, Grace Mazzilli, was immediately “hostile to Wilburn based upon her race and age,” the suit alleges.

Image

Wilburn, 46, claims in the Manhattan civil suit that her “experience with Mazzilli left no doubt about Mazzilli’s racial animosity toward African Americans.”

“For instance, when the world famous athlete Serena Williams, via her staff, asked for a discount on her extensive purchases, Gianvito managers responded with racially disparaging comments about Ms. Williams which made it clear that the company did not want African American women to wear its shoes,” the suit says.

The managers “referred to Ms. Williams as ‘disgusting’ and refused to offer any discount,” according to court papers.

“When later pressured to do so by a contact at Vogue magazine, they offered only a fraction of the discount that white celebrities typically receive,” the suit says.

Wilburn also says Mazzilli, who is white, also “threw numerous elaborate dinner parties and social events for all boutiques managed by white employees … while never once holding an event for [her] Madison Avenue store.”

She was the only black employee in the company for a year-and-a-half, the suit says.

When Mazzilli fired Wilburn “without warning or formal evaluation” in January 2017, she replaced her with a “much younger white manager,” the suit says.

An employee at Gianvito Rossi’s Manhattan boutique said Mazzilli was unavailable to comment because she’s traveling in Italy. Reps for the company did not immediately return a message.

Related Posts

NAACP accuses US Airways of discrimination Lawsuit claims black employees were referred to as ‘Compton,’ ‘Camden’ or ‘ghetto.’ Nastase responds to backlash about Serena Williams comments Serena Williams planning July return following blood clot
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Ask Nadia: Is bad breath and dry mouth from my diabetes?

May 18, 2017

diabeteshealth.com Dear Nadia, Ever since I have had type 2 diabetes, I seem to have bad breath...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Can I Inherit My Parent’s Debt?

May 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What happens to a person’s debt after they die? My mother has taken on...

Beauty

At the dream wedding it’s usually all about the dress: Remember the bride’s hairstyle should be just as stunning

May 18, 2017

By Leah Fletcher It’s wedding season. And, when that special day arrives and you are ready to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 21

May 18, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in Gemini —...

Color Of Money

Five tips to find the financial advisor to match your retirement goals

May 18, 2017

BPT The idea of retirement may start out as a distant dream. You have hopes and plans...

Entertainment

Rapper ordered to pay more than $1.1M to slain teen’s family

May 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  C-Murder associated press GRETNA, La.  — A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff