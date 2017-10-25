Image

11:06 PM / Wednesday October 25, 2017

PA529
25 Oct 2017

Grambling State University opens after student and friend killed on campus

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 25, 2017 Category: Education, Stateside Posted by:

Grambling, LA (AP)- A sheriff’s spokesman says a student and his friend were fatally shot at Grambling State University after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives were at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police, after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

“It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard,” Williams said. “We’re interviewing witnesses.”

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told news outlets that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Image

The shooter remains at large. Authorities at the historically black university didn’t immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting, which was reported to campus police shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Related Posts

22-year-old Temple student killed by Miami Police Manor College opens ‘Bird Feed’ on-campus Food Pantry Woman shot dead at bus stop near Temple University campus
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Harvey Weinstein has been spreading rumors that Oprah Winfrey said she would offer him support

October 21, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Harvey Weinstein  (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony According to reports, Harvey...

Seniors

Find Medicare confusing? Start here

October 19, 2017

BPT Navigating Medicare can be challenging. In fact, according to a 2017 UnitedHealthcare survey, nearly 40 percent...

Food And Beverage

Flavorful fall: Five meltingly great grilled cheese recipes for autumn

October 19, 2017

BPT Are you noticing a golden hue to the sunlight, the earthy aroma of bonfires and a...

Entertainment

Fats Domino, New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 89

October 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fats Domino, the amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and...

Health

A closer look at vision health

October 19, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Courtesy of Getty Images   Family Features An estimated 4.3 billion people suffer from the...

Oasis

Your turbulent season is ending

October 19, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com Over the weekend, my husband Kenya and I were blessed to visit St....

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff