Image

11:42 AM / Wednesday November 15, 2017

PA529
15 Nov 2017

Fund set up to preserve African-American historical sites

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 15, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new $25 million fund is being set up through the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help ensure that historical sites important to African American history are no longer endangered.

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, announced Wednesday, will be financed through partnerships with groups like the Ford Foundation and the JPB Foundation, and already has almost $3 million on hand.

“There is an opportunity and an obligation for us to step forward boldly and ensure the preservation of places which tell the often-overlooked stories of African-Americans and their many contributions to our nation,” said Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The money will be used to address critical funding gaps for the preservation of African American historical sites, including memorializing some places already lost to history, like Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia.

Shockoe Bottom was the center of Richmond’s slave trade, second only in importance to New Orleans between 1830 and 1865, but much of it has been paved over. The National Trust named Shockoe Bottom one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2014, and is working to add a memorial park to the area.

“The preservation challenge there is how do you memorialize this place and keep the story alive to inform future generations,” she said.

The fund was created during the discussion on whether Confederate monuments and memorials should be taken down.

Several cities around the nation removed images of the Confederacy after white nationalist and Confederate enthusiast Dylann Roof murdered nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015. The reviews gained momentum after the Aug. 12 protest by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, over a Robert E. Lee statue, which left one counter-protester dead.

“We were concerned that the narrative around historical monuments and markers that was all about tearing things down,” said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. “While we think there is a role to play in determining what monuments should remain, we believe that it is equally as important to create monuments and markers for people whose stories have not been told.”

Walker will lead an advisory panel that includes names like Lonnie Bunch, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture; Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, chairwoman of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History; actress Phylicia Rashad; and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala.

The diversity of the panel will make sure their decisions include as much of the diversity of the African-American population as possible, Walker said.

Image

“It’s always difficult to discern who are our history-makers, but if you leave it to a few elite, you won’t have the full story,” he said.

Related Posts

Ten important African American sites you might not know, National Parks Commemorate Black History Month The African American Museum in Philadelphia receives $50,000 Knight Foundation Grant to fund “Beyond Sustenance” Series U.S. fund for UNICEF partners with consortium of African American faith-based leaders to help stop Ebola
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

Philly’s own Eve Officially Joins as co-host of CBS “The Talk”

November 15, 2017

Photo: Twitter @TheRealEve (TV Guide)–Actress and musician Eve made her official debut as co-host of The Talk...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff