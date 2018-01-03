Image

10:47 AM / Wednesday January 3, 2018

PA529
3 Jan 2018

Freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron paralyzed after being shot

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 3, 2018 Category: Stateside Posted by:

SEVERN, Md. (AP) — The mother of a Marshall University football player shot at a New Year’s party in Maryland says he is paralyzed.

News outlets report redshirt freshman defensive tackle Larry Aaron was one of two people struck by gunfire at a house party in Severn early Monday morning. Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky says it doesn’t appear Aaron was the intended target of the shooting.

Aaron’s mother, Melissa Aaron, told The Herald-Dispatch the bullet lodged in the Columbia native’s spine, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. She says doctors cannot operate, at the risk of doing more damage.

Police estimate there were more than 100 people at the party. No suspects have been named.

Image

Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday expressed support for Aaron on Twitter .

A 17-year-old also was shot in the arm.

Related Posts

Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez convicted of murder, gets life Lawyer Says Aaron Hernandez Had ‘Severe’ CTE; Lawsuit Filed Against NFL Major defense buildup: Filling defensive holes dominate Eagles free agent signings
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to warn her millions of followers that there is an imposter trolling on Instagram

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Elga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Oasis

For many across the nation, the dream of a Black Christmas brings joy

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  This collage, published by Christianity, illustrates some of the different depictions of Jesus. Theologians say...

Food And Beverage

Appetizers for Easy Entertaining

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Apple Brie Bites   Family Features When it comes time to entertain family and friends,...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Scientists Say Chocolate May Be Extinct By 2050

January 2, 2018

CBS Local — Chocolate lovers may want to sit down before reading this because scientists are forecasting...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

December 29, 2017

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes?...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff