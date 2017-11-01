Image

2:41 PM / Wednesday November 1, 2017

PA529
1 Nov 2017

Fmr. President Obama: No selfies at summit

November 1, 2017

CHICAGO (WPVI) –Former President Barack Obama launched his inaugural Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday in Chicago.

It’s a sort of brainstorming session between artists, entrepreneurs, officials and young up-and-coming leaders.

Obama listed off some rules for participants before the summit began, including no selfies with him and the former first lady.

“For Michelle and myself, this seems trivial but it’s not…no selfies. Now I say this because, if…one of the weird things about being president is I found people were no longer looking me in the eye and shaking my hand because they approached me either like this or like this,” Obama said as he mimicked taking a selfie.

Image

The Obama Foundation Summit wraps up on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff