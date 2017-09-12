Image

8:55 AM / Tuesday September 12, 2017

PA529
12 Sep 2017

Film in the works about slain 12-year-old Tamir Rice

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 12, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The mother of a 12-year-old African-American Ohio teen who was shot and killed by police while playing near his home will develop a film about his life and death.

Samaria Rice believes her son Tamir Rice’s story needs to be told. She has partnered with Blue Angel Entertainment and Nonara Productions to develop the film, 12: The Tamir Rice Story.

“I’m honored and very grateful to (Korstiaan and Danielle) for believing in me and this legacy for Tamir,” Rice told Shadow and Act.

Rice was killed on Nov. 22, 2014 when two Cleveland police officers shot him within two seconds of arriving on the scene. Police were called by a resident who reported that Rice had a gun. In reality, it was a toy.

Image

Korstiaan Vandiver and Lionel Ntasano or Blue Angel Entertainment and Ms. Rice have exclusive rights to produce the film. Vandiver, Rice and Danielle Marshay Lee will pen the work, which will be directed by Vandiver and Lee.

“We are just as honored to have the opportunity to bring this story to life and we are all very excited to start this journey together. Tamir’s narrative is so timely and yet so long overdue,” said Vandiver.

Related Posts

Black voters helped defeat prosecutor in Tamir Rice case Cleveland settles lawsuit over Tamir Rice shooting for $6M Tamir Rice family lawyer: Prosecutor avoiding accountability
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington hosted a Los Angeles screening of the film “Crown Heights”

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Prostate Cancer Foundation Tour hosted...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Top new cars for older drivers

September 8, 2017

Savvy Senior Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I are both in our late sixties and are...

Food And Beverage

Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 10

September 8, 2017

All Signs: As I write this, many are concerned about hurricanes, forest fires and harmful smoke in...

Health

How Millennials view the opioid crisis

September 8, 2017

NewsUSA How easy is it for millennials to get their hands on the very drugs fueling today’s...

Oasis

Manor College opens ‘Bird Feed’ on-campus Food Pantry

September 8, 2017

On the initiative of the Student Senate at Manor College, a campus food pantry is now ready...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff