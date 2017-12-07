Image

11:45 AM / Thursday December 7, 2017

PA529
7 Dec 2017

Ex-South Carolina cop Michael Slager sentenced to 19 to 24 years in shooting death of Walter Scott

December 7, 2017

Associated Press, Meg Kinnard

A White former South Carolina police officer has been sentenced to 19-24 years in prison in the murder of unarmed Black motorist Walter Scott as the man ran from a 2015 traffic stop.

The federal judge ruling also stated that Slager committed second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

A bystander captured Scott’s shooting on cellphone video, which was viewed millions of times. The 50-year-old motorist was running from Slager following a traffic stop when the two men struggled over Slager’s Taser before the officer shot at Scott eight times, hitting him with five bullets in the back.

Image

The White officer’s shooting of an unarmed Black man brought fresh scrutiny to the treatment of Black men by White officers across the nation.

Court documents from earlier this year stated”

“The defendant willfully used deadly force even though it was objectively unreasonable under the circumstances,” according to the plea agreement. “The defendant acknowledges that during the time he used deadly force, he knew that the use of deadly force was unnecessary and excessive, and therefore unreasonable under the circumstances.”

Last year, a federal judge ruled that jurors in Slager’s federal trial would be allowed to view the video, over objections by his defense attorneys.

