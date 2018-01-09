Image

12:20 AM / Wednesday January 10, 2018

PA529
9 Jan 2018

Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 9, 2018 Category: Stateside Posted by:

📷 Phoenix Digital Screengrab

Image

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he is seeking the post to support Trump’s agenda “in his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

Related Posts

Flake cites McCarthy, hopes there’s ‘tipping point’ on Trump Obamacare remains law: republican health care amendment defeated in Senate vote McCain upset about pardon of Joe Arpaio
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

2017’s brighter side of romance, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa say “I Do”

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony 2017 has...

Oasis

Seven things to do make the New Year a truly happy one

January 5, 2018

By Dawn Jackson EEW Magazine Whether or not you make formal New Year’s resolutions, you should be...

Food And Beverage

Chow down on championship snacks

January 5, 2018

Family Features When the clock ticks down toward game day and you’re putting together a snacking plan...

Commentary

Time to hook Black women up

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Supporters of Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones react as they watch results during...

Health

Five physician-approved nutrition tips to look and feel your best

January 5, 2018

BPT Looking and feeling your best go hand in hand. When you take charge of your well-being,...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 7

January 5, 2018

All Signs: This is a fascinating week! We have a gaggle of planets in Capricorn: The Sun,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff