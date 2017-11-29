Image

8:17 PM / Wednesday November 29, 2017

PA529
29 Nov 2017

ESPN Announced Layoffs For Approximately 150 Employees

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 29, 2017 Category: Sports, Stateside Posted by:

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN is eliminating 150 production and technical employees as the sports broadcasting giant continues to shift its focus to a more digital future.

The company says the layoffs, which were announced Wednesday morning in a memo to employees, don’t include on-air talent and will have a minimal impact on the network’s signature SportsCenter news program.

“The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources,” ESPN president John Skipper wrote in memo. “We will continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business.”

The 38-year-old network has been squeezed by rising fees to broadcast live events. ESPN also has lost about 10 million subscribers during the past six years, based on estimates by Nielsen Media Research.

The company says it will grow its business in several key areas, including the planned launch early next year of “ESPN+”, an app-based service that will allow viewers to purchase sporting events a la carte.

ESPN is opening a new studio in New York, which will serve as home base for a new show featuring personalities Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose. Another new daily show will feature Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre, the network said.

The company said it plans to streamline and merge its news-gathering operation across all formats and evolve the SportsCenter show. That includes a new 3- to 5-minute digital version that launched this month on Snapchat. It’s also working on the 2019 launch of the ACC Network.

Image

The sports broadcaster has about 8,000 employees worldwide. ESPN laid off 100 employees in April, including some on-air personalities. That followed about 300 job cuts in 2015.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Related Posts

Versatile ESPN sportscaster John Saunders dies at 61 Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson returns to ESPN as NBA countdown analyst joining Sage Steele and Michael Wilbon ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill Suspended For Breaking Social Media Rules
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Nov 30, 10AM: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson to honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 years of the Philadelphia Sunday SUN!

November 25, 2017

Related Posts The Philadelphia Sunday Sun remembers our Publisher J. (Jerry) Whyatt Mondesire on the SUN’s Silver...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff