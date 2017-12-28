Image

10:05 PM / Thursday December 28, 2017

PA529
28 Dec 2017

Erica Garner declared brain dead with no chance of recovery

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 28, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

UPDATE:

New York Daily News is reporting that doctors have declared Erica Garner brain dead and have notified family to say their final goodbyes.

NPR.com: Erica Garner, a 27-year-old activist whose father’s dying words became a rallying cry for protest against police brutality, has been hospitalized in serious condition after a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

Eric Garner, a black man who died in 2014 after a white NYPD officer put him in a chokehold, was recorded repeatedly telling the officer, “I can’t breathe.” A grand jury did not indict any officers over his death, a decision that prompted protests across the country.

Eric Garner’s oldest daughter, Erica, was a major force behind protests for justice for her father. In the years since she has continued to advocate more broadly, against police brutality and in support of racial equality.

Now she is hospitalized on life support, her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, told The New York Daily News.

Snipes-Garner told the Daily News that Garner suffered an asthma-induced heart attack on Saturday night. Garner, a mother of two, gave birth to her youngest child in August and the pregnancy put a strain on her heart, Snipes-Garner told the paper.

Image

Garner is in a medically induced coma, Snipes-Garner told the New York Times on Monday.

Garner’s family posted on her Twitter account on Monday, to thank people for their prayers and support. “At this moment there are no updates,” the family said.

In the years since her father’s death, Erica Garner has remained active as a protester and speaker. She made headlines in February when she endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. Garner told NPR’s Rachel Martin that she was impressed by Sanders’ record.

“He’s been, basically, a protester his whole career. He’s not scared to go up against the systematic racism that exists in America today,” Garner said.

“I want our young people, especially our protesters that’s putting [their] bodies on the line to bring racial issues to the forefront, to know that their vote matters,” she said.

Related Posts

Report: NYPD not permitting visitors to see Eric Garner’s daughter in hospital after heart attack Second opinion planned for teen declared brain dead Usher’s stepson, 11, declared brain dead after jet ski accident
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kandi Burruss is joining the cast of “Chicago” on Broadway

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kandi Burruss  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star...

Oasis

It is His power, not yours

December 22, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs Life can be like a difficult maze. Your situation can sometimes feel as confusing...

Food And Beverage

Holiday Entertaining Excellence Savory appetizers, gifts and more

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Holiday Deviled Eggs Family Features From savory appetizers to delicious holiday gifts, cheese is a...

Commentary

Omarosa was right and wrong in joining Trump

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for...

Health

Living with osteoarthritis of the knee: Tips for managing function and leading an active life

December 22, 2017

BPT Ken Meritt, 71, knew he had a serious problem with his right knee when the pain...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 24

December 22, 2017

All Signs: This is a big holiday week; and tomorrow is Christmas. In my Annual Forecasts for...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff