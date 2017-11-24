Image

9:57 PM / Friday November 24, 2017

PA529
24 Nov 2017

Egypt death toll in mosque attack up to 200

November 24, 2017

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 200 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area’s local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 130 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque, largely attended by Sufi Muslims, in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish.

Officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

Israel is sending condolences to Egypt after 184 people were killed in an attack apparently by a group affiliated with the Islamic State on a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s education minister, said after the attack Friday that this “a time for international unity in the war on terror wherever it presents itself: Russia, Europe, the US, Israel and the Arab World — we have all been hurt by terror and must unite in our battle against it.”

Egyptian officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers.

Egypt has been battling militants in the restive Sinai region, including the Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State.

Image

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.

