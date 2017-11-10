Image

5:48 PM / Friday November 10, 2017

PA529
10 Nov 2017

Dr. Barbara Gaba installed as first woman and African-American president of New Jersey’s Atlantic Cape Community College

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Dr. Barbara Gaba is installed as the first woman and African-American president of Atlantic Cape Community College, as her husband Peter looks on.  Maria Mento, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees presents her with the presidential medallion.  (Photo: Courtesy of ACCC)

 

By Leah Fletcher

Dr. Barbara Gaba was inaugurated as Atlantic Cape Community College’s ninth president, making her the institution’s first woman and first African-American president in the school’s 50-year history.

Gaba, who assumed the leadership position at the two-year institution in January, was presented with the presidential medallion by Maria Mento, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, at an investiture ceremony at the Walter Edge Theater on the schools Mays Landing Campus, on Friday. October 27, 2017.

“As we celebrate the last 50 years, we move forward and chart our new course — a new path, a new beginning — and I am honored to be at the helm of our next chapter,” said Gaba, who will lead the college’s three campuses in Atlantic City, Cape May County and Mays Landing.

For many the attainment of a college presidency is a goal, achieved by the accomplishment of hard-fought preparation. It is that and more for Gaba, who expressed the opportunity as also a “calling to service.”

“When I see our students, for me it’s personal, because I see myself,” said Gaba.

Before coming to ACCC was Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Union County Community College, a position she had held for 15 years. Prior to that, she was Dean of Academic and Student Support Services at Camden County Community College.

Gaba received her a master’s degree from Rutgers University and her doctorate from Bayero University Kano in Nigeria.

A native of New York City, Gaba shared her early years. She called raised by her mother, Johnnie Mae Ekpo, who was widowed by the untimely death of her husband. Gaba painted a portrait of a hard-working, God-fearing, single mother, who raised her, and her siblings, in the church and taught them the rewards of hard work, gratitude and helping others.

For Gaba, those lessons have been essential to the trajectory of her career. In memory of her mother, Gaba announced that she and her family created a scholarship bearing her name that would assist deserving ACCC students.

“Dr. Barbara Gaba is well prepared to meet the challenges that face Atlantic Cape Community College,” said Dr. Margaret M. McMenamin, President of Union County Community College. “She brings a breadth of experience. For this job, she is the right person, at the right place and at the right time.”

President McMenamin was among one of the many professional colleagues, faculty, students, family and friends who spoke of Gaba’s qualifying professional and personal accomplishments. 

“Faculty member Donna Marie McElroy, associate professor of social science, said that when she first met Gaba, she showed a compassion for students that stood out. “I felt that you genuinely cared about people,” McElroy said. “We, the faculty, look forward to your leadership as president.”

There also was Alma Albarran-Martinez, a 2016 graduate, who served as an alumni representative to the Board of Trustees, who believes firm leadership will help the school succeed. Dr. Gaba is not afraid of a challenge, and she’s also not afraid to speak her mind.”     

Dr. Ayorkor Gaba, President Gaba’s daughter, provided details about her mother’s accomplishments and commitment to helping others. She also credited her mother’s work and life ethic to her grandmother, “Miss Johnnie Mae.”

“My mother’s relationships are marked by passion, longevity, support and, of course, her holiday card,” Ayorkor Gaba said, sharing a light moment.

Responding to the higher education landscape that is fraught with a range of challenges, Gaba commented, “‘These are challenging times, but they also give us the opportunity to rethink what we are doing.

Image

Among Gaba’s goals for the college is to expand opportunities for its student who desire to continue their education. To that end, she has signed transfer agreements with regional four-year colleges that include Rutgers University, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Stockton University. Additionally, she also has expanded partnerships with area high schools.

To prepare students for the workplace, Gaba intends to work closely with businesses to enhance workforce training.

Gaba and her husband Peter live in Mays Landing. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Related Posts

Community College of Philadelphia names Philadelphia native Dr. Judith Gay as interim president Community College of Philadelphia Trustees announce appointment of Donald Generals Jr. as president Statement from President Donald Generals on President Obama’s new community college proposal
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey donated $5 million to the private middle school for gifted black students Ron Clark Academy

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Isaac Wright Jr, who...

Seniors

Tips for helping reduce the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving

November 9, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. The caregiving...

Food And Beverage

Happier, Healthier Holidays

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Garlic Rosemary Pork Loin  (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features The holidays are filled...

Entertainment

Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

November 9, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin Hart  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)   associated press NEW YORK — Kevin Hart got...

Health

Chiropractors offer advice to those with diabetes

November 9, 2017

NewsUSA If current trends hold, 1 in 5 Americans will have diabetes by 2025 — and 1...

Oasis

God has already made you victorious!

November 9, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs www.diannahobbs.com Growing up, our family was rich in love, but not much else. I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff