Image

5:32 AM / Wednesday August 30, 2017

PA529
29 Aug 2017

Dick Gregory’s son Christian remembers his father

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 29, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Message from Dick Gregory’s son Christian:

I was probably 25-years-old before I realized my father called many people champ. I was clearly paying attention yet I never heard it other than when he was calling me. One of his finest gifts was the ability to make you sit up and pay attention.

For a week, I watched my father cause some of the sharpest medical minds to sit up and pay attention. What began a little over a week ago as a simple Urinary Tract Infection wrecked havoc on my father’s slim frame. Events were set in motion that ultimately proved to be too much. A bifurcated thoracic aortic aneurysm ultimately was too big a blow. For a lifetime, my father took all the hits, however, this hit was too much. A life heavily sacrificed had ultimately taken its toll. Years of severe fasting, not for health but for social change, had damaged his vasculature system long ago. He always reminded us, many of his fasts were not about his personal health but an attempt to heal the world.

A routine few days in the hospital suddenly turned dire. My father transitioned encircled by his family in love. It was actually purifying and a blessing to bear witness to unbridled familial love and peaceful understanding. For a week, my family stood 24 hour vigil over our father, even when it appeared routine. Way too much laughter for a hospital room I am certain.

From comedy to civil rights to a life dedicated to equality, he never waned. Immeasurable generational sacrifice. A transformative block buster comedian who obliterated the color line. He quickly realized that the inequities and travesties of life were no laughing matter. There is no question humanity is better for it, we will allow his legendary history to stand for itself. Generations will delve into his sacrifice, comedic genius, focus and aptitude. For now, we simply want to reflect on his Service and Grace. Civil Rights, Women’s Rights, children’s Rights, Human Rights, Disabled Rights, Animal Rights. Dick Gregory’s DNA is virtually on every movement for fairness and equality for all livings things on this planet.

Image

He was rarely one to rest and never one to stop championing for peace. Hopefully now he may find some semblance of them both. A healthy dose of wit and wisdom just arrived in heaven, of that I am absolutely certain.
Dick Gregory is eternal. He sacrificed so others could, the true beauty was that the others were always the disenfranchised and the underdog. There is a profound amount of ugly in the world today. Consider some slight discomfort to make life a little better as we pay tribute to a lifelong crusader.

I miss you already Pop. You were undoubtedly a fine human being and the coolest Dad! It was a pleasure and an honor being your wingman!

Loving and lovable,
Christian

Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t take a long moment to salute the women and men of Sibley Memorial Hospital here in Washington, DC. You are an amazing and fine group of human beings. The respect and dignity you showed my family will never be forgotten. The full spectrum of employees was a godsend. This was obviously a very challenging time for us. On many occasions my father said “They must know who I am”. When my father would say that, he never meant his celebrity he always meant his spirit. Thank you all for knowing and recognizing the fullness of who he was and forever will be. The Gregory Family is eternally grateful.

Related Posts

Report: Comedian, activist Dick Gregory hospitalized in serious condition Father and son graduate Morehouse together A son’s tribute to his father: Geoffrey Holder 1930-2014
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Viola Davis celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of “How To Get Away With Murder”

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Viola Davis (Jaguar PS / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that Viola...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to stop unwanted junk mail and guard against mail fraud

August 24, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My elderly father gets over 100 pieces of junk mail every week, and I...

Food And Beverage

Rooting for potatoes: The spud makes a comeback

August 24, 2017

NewsUSA Forget low-carb diets and Atkins; those sweet, succulent spuds are once again finding their place among...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 27

August 24, 2017

All Signs: OMG! The countdown has begun. “Back to school” is Tuesday, Sept. 5. We have one...

Health

Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Business Insider   By Michael Balsamo Associated Press LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury...

Oasis

This time, things will work out

August 24, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com The Hobbs children love to reminisce. A while ago, they felt like strolling...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff