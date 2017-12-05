Image

4:25 PM / Tuesday December 5, 2017

PA529
5 Dec 2017

Despite Conyers retirement announcement, ethics panel expected to continue probe

December 5, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The House Ethics Committee will likely continue to investigate Rep. John Conyers, even though the veteran Democrat has announced he plans to retire.

The ethics panel retains jurisdiction over Conyers as long as the 27-term Democrat remains in Congress, and a senior legislative aide says the normal course would be for the ethics inquiry to continue.

The aide spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney for one of Conyers’s accusers, says her client, Marion Brown, “is ready, willing and able to testify as to her sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Conyers.”

Brown reached a confidential settlement with Conyers over sexual harassment allegations, but broke the confidentiality agreement to speak publicly last week.

Conyers told “The Mildred Gaddis Show” on WPZR-FM Tuesday that this will be his final two-year term. The 88-year-old Democrat says he is endorsing his son to take his seat in Congress.

Ian Conyers, the grandson of John Conyers’ brother, earlier said his great-uncle would not run for re-election and that he would run for his seat in Washington, D.C.

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic 13th District.

Image

The House Ethics Committee has been reviewing multiple harassment allegations against Conyers.

Among Conyers’ accusers, Marion Brown says he repeatedly propositioned her for sex during more than a decade working for him. Elisa Grubbs, another former staffer, says he slid his hand up her skirt in church.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this item.

