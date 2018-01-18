Congressional Black Caucus, Pelosi back effort to censure Trump

Photo: Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond

WASHINGTON (AP) – Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are introducing a resolution to censure President Donald Trump for reportedly using the term “shithole” to describe African countries last week.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee joined the effort, which faces long odds, given Republican control of the House.

According to CNN, Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat, jointly submitted the resolution with top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler of New York. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is a co-sponsor of the resolution, according to her spokesman.

Democrat Cedric Richmond of Louisiana said Thursday, “We’re going to force this body to either associate themselves with the remarks of the president or condemn them.” Richmond is chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Under the resolution, the House would publicly state its support for African countries and Haiti and El Salvador. The measure also calls on the president to retract and apologize for the “hateful, discriminatory, and racist remarks and any offense they have caused.”