Image

8:11 AM / Saturday December 23, 2017

PA529
23 Dec 2017

The City Council Of A Small Georgia Town Refuses To Give Black Mayor The Keys To His Office

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 23, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Blavity

If you think racial segregation is a relic of the past, a drive through any number of small towns in The Bible Belt will prove you wrong. In cities like Camilla, Georgia, where Rufus Davis serves as mayor, locally sanctioned segregation is very much alive and well. In protest of what he deems to be “widespread discriminatory and segregationist practices” within the city, Davis is voluntarily sitting out Camilla city council meetings.

On Thursday, Davis laid out the cause for his dissent in an interview with Atlanta radio host Rashad Richey. Camilla has a population just upward of 5,000 people and 70 percent of those citizens are African American. Despite its overwhelmingly black population, Davis says the town doesn’t have a single black police officer and very few black employees at city hall. Even the schools are segregated, according to Davis.

So, how does the city get around the federal law prohibiting segregation in public schools? All the white children go to private academies while the black children attend public schools. According to Davis, this blatant racism is present even in death as blacks are buried in a poorly maintained area of the local cemetery, separate from whites. While the cemetery segregation is not written into city policy, it has been consistently practiced for decades.

Calling attention to these blatant inequities has not made Davis popular with the city council members. In fact, the council voted not to give Davis the keys to his own office. While such ridiculous antics are alarming, they are not surprising to Davis who says the council has far too much power. “If the white council members had the authority to reinstitute slavery, one of them would probably make the motion and the other would second it,” Davis told Richey in his radio interview.

Image

In an interview with WTXL-27, city manager Bennet Adams disputed Davis’ claims saying that anyone who pays the required fee can be buried in the cemetery regardless of race. Adams did not deny the lack of black police officers in the city but pointed out that there are non-black minorities who serve on the force.

Related Posts

Phila. City Council refuses to introduce bill to sell PGW Philadelphia City Council kicks off Philly Play Summer Challenge 2014 Council stands united to fight childhood obesity City Council candidate Isaiah Thomas is reenergizing the city’s youth
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kandi Burruss is joining the cast of “Chicago” on Broadway

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kandi Burruss  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star...

Oasis

It is His power, not yours

December 22, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs Life can be like a difficult maze. Your situation can sometimes feel as confusing...

Food And Beverage

Holiday Entertaining Excellence Savory appetizers, gifts and more

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Holiday Deviled Eggs Family Features From savory appetizers to delicious holiday gifts, cheese is a...

Commentary

Omarosa was right and wrong in joining Trump

December 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault arrives for...

Health

Living with osteoarthritis of the knee: Tips for managing function and leading an active life

December 22, 2017

BPT Ken Meritt, 71, knew he had a serious problem with his right knee when the pain...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 24

December 22, 2017

All Signs: This is a big holiday week; and tomorrow is Christmas. In my Annual Forecasts for...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff