Image

2:15 AM / Tuesday December 5, 2017

PA529
4 Dec 2017

Christiane Amanpour tapped to take over Charlie Rose’s former PBS time slot on an interim basis.

December 4, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

By Derek Lawrence

People–Christiane Amanpour has been tapped to take over Charlie Rose’s former PBS time slot on an interim basis.

Beginning on Monday in New York, PBS and WNET announced Amanpour on PBS will air at 11 p.m. ET, with the program expanding to the rest of the stations on Dec. 11.

“Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of WNET, said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

PBS also revealed that they’re finalizing plans for another public affairs program to air immediately after Amanpour’s half-hour show.

Image

Rose was fired last month from both PBS and CBS following a report from The Washington Post, which featured eight women claiming the host physically groped their bodies, made lewd phone calls, and walked around naked in their presence. The veteran television personality subsequently apologized for his “inappropriate behavior.”

“I am greatly embarrassed,” he said. “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

