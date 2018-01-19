Charlottesville elects Nikuyah Walker as first Black woman mayor

Grio:

Charlottesville City Council members elected Nikuyah Walker as the city’s new mayor, making history in the process.

Walker is the first African-American woman to hold the post in a city that last year became a flashpoint for race relations. She is also the first independent to be elected to Charlottesville City Council since 1948.

“I’m learning, this is all new, but again running a campaign was new, I have been successful,” said Walker of her new position, according to NBC Charlottesville.

“I never looked at it as I’m above than anyone else. There’s just a few additional duties, and whatever they are I will figure them out,” she before the City Council and community members.

Heather Hill was elected as the vice mayor and put out a statement as well, saying, “I certainly believe that we are in a community that is looking for change and I would look forward to the opportunity to partner with Ms. Walker.”

Congratulations, Nikuyah Walker! We hope that Charlottesville will find new life under your leadership.