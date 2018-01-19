Image

1:17 PM / Friday January 19, 2018

PA529
19 Jan 2018

Charlottesville elects Nikuyah Walker as first Black woman mayor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 19, 2018 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Grio:

Image

Charlottesville City Council members elected Nikuyah Walker as the city’s new mayor, making history in the process.

Walker is the first African-American woman to hold the post in a city that last year became a flashpoint for race relations. She is also the first independent to be elected to Charlottesville City Council since 1948.

“I’m learning, this is all new, but again running a campaign was new, I have been successful,” said Walker of her new position, according to NBC Charlottesville.

“I never looked at it as I’m above than anyone else. There’s just a few additional duties, and whatever they are I will figure them out,” she before the City Council and community members.

Heather Hill was elected as the vice mayor and put out a statement as well, saying, “I certainly believe that we are in a community that is looking for change and I would look forward to the opportunity to partner with Ms. Walker.”

Congratulations, Nikuyah Walker! We hope that Charlottesville will find new life under your leadership.

Related Posts

Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus elects new leadership, Jordan Harris new chairman Vi Lyles becomes first Black woman mayor of Charlotte Mayor Kenney releases extended statement on Charlottesville
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gayle King  (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Planning a royal wedding...

Oasis

Zion Baptist Church gives MLK Award to local heroes for Puerto Rican Rescue Mission

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Zion Baptist Church (2015 ©Google)   In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many Philadelphians stepped forward...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Commentary

There are always more victims than one in a police killing

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in New York City police...

Health

Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Shoppers at Medithrive browse cannabis variants on an electronic display during the store’s first day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 14

January 12, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Aquarius to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff