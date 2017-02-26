Image

2:23 PM / Sunday February 26, 2017

PA529
26 Feb 2017

Border agents ask Muhammad Ali’s son: ‘Are you Muslim?’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 26, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

Muhammad Ali Jr. with his mother, Khalilah.
Courtesy of the Ali family

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

Muhammad Ali’s son, who bears the boxing great’s name, was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport and questioned about his ancestry and religion in what amounted to unconstitutional profiling, a family friend said Saturday.

Returning from a Black History Month event in Jamaica, Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were pulled aside and separated from each other on Feb. 7 at the immigration checkpoint at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, said Chris Mancini, a family friend and attorney.

Image

Camacho Ali was released a short time later after showing a photo of herself with her ex-husband, the former heavyweight boxing champion, Mancini said. But Ali Jr. was not carrying a photo of his world-famous father — a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Ali Jr., 44, who confirmed his Muslim faith, was detained about two hours, despite telling officials that he’s Ali’s son and a native-born U.S. citizen, Mancini said. It was the first time Ali Jr. and his mother have ever been asked if they’re Muslim when re-entering the United States, he said.

“From the way they were treated, from what was said to them, they can come up with no other rational explanation except they fell into a profiling program run by customs, which is designed to obtain information from anyone who says they’re a Muslim,” Mancini said in a phone interview. “It’s quite clear that what triggered his detention was his Arabic name and his religion.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Daniel Hetlage confirmed Saturday evening that Ali Jr. was held for questioning by customs officers, but said “it wasn’t because he’s a Muslim and it wasn’t because of his Arabic-sounding name.”
2017 The Associated Press

Related Posts

Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia Howard Bingham, Muhammad Ali’s personal photographer, dies New Jersey fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad to wear head covering at Rio Olympics
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Chestnut Hill Hospital: MARCH CALENDAR OF EVENTS

February 24, 2017

Dementia – Everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask Monday, March 13 12:30  –...

Seniors

Protect your heart with these easy meal add-ins

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Very Vegetable Frittata These foods can give your heart a better chance BPT What’s the...

Go With The-Flo

Kanye West presented his Yeezy Season 5 Collection during New York Fashion Week

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: By Florence Anthony Kanye West had an eventful few days in New York City. The...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 26

February 24, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Every 14 years, lucky Jupiter is opposite unpredictable Uranus. This time it...

Color Of Money

Six easy, affordable smart home features that could help you sell your house faster

February 24, 2017

BPT Fresh paint on the walls, professional staging and an asking price that ends in 999 –...

Entertainment

James Brown’s ‘Funky Drummer’ Clyde Stubblefield dies at 73

February 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  In this Sept. 4, 2015 photo, legendary drummer Clyde Stubblefield plays a set on the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff