Image

12:27 AM / Sunday October 1, 2017

PA529
30 Sep 2017

Body of Missing Va. Student Found in N.C.; FBI Hunts Killer

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 30, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

The body of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old student last seen on a U.S. naval base in Virginia, has been identified, and federal investigators are searching for her killer.

The body found Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, is that of Billie, local officials determined, the FBI announced Saturday.

Billie, a culinary arts student who recently graduated from high school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was last seen Sept. 18 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia.

Her body was found 11 days later and more than 300 miles away, near a church in a residential neighborhood of Charlotte.

Billie’s parents spoke at a news conference Saturday evening.

“She is home. She’s home with God, and we’re OK with that,” Billie’s father, Meltony Billie, said.

Billie’s mother, Brandy Billie, spoke to her killer.

“To the person or persons that decided they wanted to take our baby away from us and away from everyone that loved her: you’re a coward. You don’t deserve to breathe the air she breathed,” she said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating Billie’s death as a homicide. No information was released immediately on how she died.

Federal officials are searching for her killer, FBI special agent Martin Culbreth said.

“Our mission is to bring justice for Ashanti, and we will be relentless in our efforts to find who did this to her,” he said in his statement. “We will not rest until the person who robbed Ashanti of her life, her promise and her future is held fully accountable under the law.”

Billie’s body was found Friday morning behind a church on the 1700 block of Griers Grove Road in Charlotte, local police said. The church, East Stonewall AME Zion Church, is about a mile from Interstate Highway 77 and Interstate Highway 85.

Someone at the church called 911 about 10:35 a.m.

Police arrived and pronounced Billie dead on the scene.

Billie’s family said Friday they had been told a body was found but it was not clear if it was Billie’s.

Image

“As the family awaits further updates, we ask that you continue to keep us in prayer and pray this is not Ashanti Billie,” a statement from the family said.

Billie’s body was identified by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department. That police department, the FBI, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Norfolk Police Department searched for Billie, along with her loved ones and volunteers.

More than 75 people combed two Norfolk, Virginia, neighborhoods Thursday, looking for any clues that would lead them to Billie.

After a two-hour search, they returned with a pink shoe and a sweatshirt, The Virginia Pilot reported.

Billie was last seen about 5 a.m. on Sept. 18 entering Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Norfolk, where she was an assistant manager at a Blimpie sandwich shop. But police say she never arrived at work.

Her cellphone was found later that day in a dumpster nearly 3 miles away from the base. Neighbors spotted her car Sept. 23 on a dead-end road in the Ocean View section of the city. They told police the car had been there for several days.

On Thursday, a volunteer found a pink shoe near where Billie’s car was found, The Virginia Pilot reported. According to the newspaper, a sweatshirt and phone charger also were found during the search. It was not clear if those items are related to her disappearance.

Billie’s parents, who both are veterans, said earlier this week they remained hopeful that she would be found.

“Just help me bring my baby, Ashanti, home, please,” Brandy Billie said through tears in a video posted to Facebook.

Billie moved to Virginia Beach in August to attend culinary arts classes at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach. She graduated from Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, in 2016.

Anyone with information for the FBI is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100.

Related Posts

Black lawmakers call on FBI to help find missing black girls Commissioner Richard Ross on death of missing Temple student: Suspect charged, “There are a lot of things we just don’t know right now” Report: Blood, drugs and cash allegedly found in friend’s home after Temple student goes missing
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson is hanging out with tyler Perry during tour

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson (Photo: Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Between touring and dining out,...

Seniors

Championing the right to age well

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA In 1967, one of today’s most iconic runners made her mark in history. Despite an angry...

Food And Beverage

Three ways to upgrade Fall entertaining

September 29, 2017

Family Features The transition from summer to fall – from lounging poolside to cozying up fireside –...

Entertainment

A look at Philly Fashion Week for Fall 2017

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Hosting the Macy’s Runway Show was Emmy-winning television star, celebrity stylist, author, and fashion designer Carson...

Health

New resources critical for stroke recovery

September 29, 2017

NewsUSA The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier...

Oasis

Angela White– ‘A Question of Faith’

September 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Richard T. Jones and Kim Fields with their co-stars in ‘A Question of Faith’ Interview...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff